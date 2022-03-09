Market Mover: Owens Corning (OC) Up at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) are up 8.18% Wednesday.

As of 12:12:14 est, Owens Corning is currently sitting at $88.30 and has risen $6.69 so far today.

Owens Corning has moved 6.91% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 8.91% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company's three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company's customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 66 consecutive years.

