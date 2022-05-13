Market Mover: Overseas Shipholding, (OSG) Climbs at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OSG - Market Data & News Trade

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - Class A (NYSE: OSG) has gained $0.065 (3.25%) and is currently sitting at $2.06, as of 12:05:34 est on May 13.

57,562 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 7.83% over the last 5 days and shares lost 6.54% over the last 30 days.

Overseas Shipholding, expects its next earnings on 2022-08-05.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - Class A

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. With the addition of this barge, OSG's 22 vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, two conventional ATBs, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, ten MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. OSG also owns and operates two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers which trade internationally. OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs and is recognized as one of the world's most customer-focused marine transportation companies. OSG is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

