Market Mover: Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Drops at Midday April 21

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) has lost $0.775 (5.45%) and  sits at $13.46, as of 12:13:39 est on April 21.

424,140 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is up 2.30% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 7.92% over the last 30 days.

Osisko Gold Royalties expects its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 140 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

