Market Mover: Oshkosh (OSK) Drops at Midday March 30

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) shares are down 3.04%, or $3.31 per share, as on 12:11:55 est today. After Opening the Day at $108.65, 259,313 shares of Oshkosh have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $109.17 and $105.33.

This year the company has moved YTD 3.15%.

Oshkosh anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Oshkosh Corp

Oshkosh Corporation is a leading manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of access equipment, defense, fire & emergency and municipal, refuse hauling, concrete placement as well as airport services. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products and London™.

