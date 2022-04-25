Market Mover: Oscar Health (OSCR) Rises at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OSCR - Market Data & News Trade

Oscar Health Inc - Class A (NYSE: OSCR) has risen $0.23 (2.98%) and is currently sitting at $8.00, as of 12:16:03 est on April 25.

193,263 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 13.36% over the last 5 days and shares lost 19.08% over the last 30 days.

Oscar Health expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Oscar Health Inc - Class A

Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care sstem's status quo since our founding in 2012. The companŖs member-ırst philosoph and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 529,000 Americans across 291 counties, as of January 31, 2021. Oscar offers Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans. Its vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. Oscar takes this deınition a step further. The company improves its membersŖ experience b building trust through deep engagement, personali]ed guidance, and rapid iteration.

