Market Mover: OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Up at Midday August 5

OrthoPediatrics corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) shares climbed 11.73%, or $5.77 per share, as on 11:48:38 est today. Since opening the day at $53.42, 41,773 shares of OrthoPediatrics have traded hands and the stock has traded between $55.23 and $52.75.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 9.84%.

OrthoPediatrics expects its next earnings on 2022-11-02.

About OrthoPediatrics corp

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 44 countries outside the United States.

