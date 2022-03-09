Market Mover: Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Climbs at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OEC - Market Data & News Trade

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) shares climbed 6.73%, or $1.01 per share, as on 12:12:23 est today. Since opening at $15.40, 310,854 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons have been traded today and the stock has traded between $16.27 and $15.25.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 18.21%.

Orion Engineered Carbons expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Orion Engineered Carbons visit the company profile.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion Engineered Carbons is a global supplier of carbon black products including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks, and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods, such as automotive belts and hoses. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability.

To get more information on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles