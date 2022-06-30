Market Mover: Orgenesis (ORGS) Down at Midday June 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ORGS - Market Data & News Trade

Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ: ORGS) has dropped $0.225 (8.93%) and sits at $2.44, as of 10:59:27 est on June 30.

14,032 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is up 13.51% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 0.80% over the last 30 days.

Orgenesis anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Orgenesis Inc

Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) in an affordable and accessible format at the point of care. The Orgenesis POCare Platform is comprised of three enabling components: a pipeline of licensedPOCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. Orgenesis identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. The POCare Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of the therapies.

