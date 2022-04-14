Market Mover: Open Text (OTEX) Down at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OTEX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) is trading 1.81% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:09:36 est, was $42.10. Open Text dropped $0.775 in trading today.

93,824 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Open Text has a YTD change of 9.35%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Open Text visit the company profile.

About Open Text Corp

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud.

To get more information on Open Text Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Open Text Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications