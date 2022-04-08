Market Mover: OneMain (OMF) Up at Midday April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OMF - Market Data & News Trade

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) has gained $1.55 (3.41%) and sits at $46.82, as of 12:10:43 est on April 8.

405,089 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 4.09% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 7.42% over the last 30 days.

OneMain anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

About OneMain Holdings Inc

OneMain Financial has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work.

