Market Mover: ONE Hospitality (STKS) Rises at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STKS - Market Data & News Trade

ONE Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKS) shares climbed 1.48%, or $0.15 per share, as on 12:00:44 est today. Opening the day at $10.16, 15,707 shares of ONE Hospitality have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $10.49 and $10.16.

Already the company is down 19.59%.

ONE Hospitality anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ONE Hospitality visit the company profile.

About ONE Group Hospitality Inc

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is a global hospitality company thatdevelops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group's focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are:

To get more information on ONE Group Hospitality Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: ONE Group Hospitality Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal