Market Mover: Old Second (OSBC) Drops at Midday March 18

Today Old Second Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ: OSBC) is trading 3.28% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:09:14 est, was $13.84. Old Second has fallen $0.47 over the previous day’s close.

102,992 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Old Second has a YTD change of 14.16%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

About Old Second Bancorporation Inc.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, with over $2.9 billion in consolidated assets at June 30, 2020. Old Second operates through its subsidiary bank, Old Second National Bank, with 29 banking centers across seven counties in northern Illinois.

