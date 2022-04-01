Market Mover: Old Point (OPOF) Climbs at Midday April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPOF - Market Data & News Trade

Old Point Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OPOF) shares have risen 3.27%, or $0.8 per share, as on 11:33:47 est today. After Opening the Day at $24.87, 2,377 shares of Old Point have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $25.34 and $24.87.

This year the company has a YTD change of 5.39%.

Old Point anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Old Point Financial Corp.

Old Point Financial Corporation is the holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus and The Old Point Trust and Financial Services, N.A. The Banks provide a full range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and loan services.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

