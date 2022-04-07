Market Mover: OLB (OLB) Down at Midday April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OLB - Market Data & News Trade

OLB Group Inc (NASDAQ: OLB) has dropped $0.05 (2.98%) and sits at $1.63, as of 12:07:05 est on April 7.

70,065 shares have traded hands.

The Company fell 11.58% over the last 5 days and shares lost 0.59% over the last 30 days.

OLB expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About OLB Group Inc

The OLB Group, Inc. is a payment facilitator and commerce service provider that delivers cloud-based merchant services for web-based and brick-and-mortar organizations. OLB provides a seamless, end-to-end digital commerce solution that includes site creation, hosting, transaction processing and payment gateway, order fulfillment, customer service, outbound marketing, sales reporting, and fundraising. With services from private label shopping sites designed to maintain the unique look or feel of the merchant website, to order fulfillment and customer service, OLB remains invisible to the user and promotes the merchant's brand with market-leading technology and solutions.

