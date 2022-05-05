Market Mover: Oil-Dri Of America (ODC) Drops at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ODC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Oil-Dri Corp. Of America (NYSE: ODC) are down 2.64% Thursday.

As of 12:04:14 est, Oil-Dri Of America sits at $24.25 and dropped $0.66 per share.

Oil-Dri Of America has moved 14.07% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 22.82% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-07.

About Oil-Dri Corp. Of America

Oil-Dri is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality sorbent mineral products for the Pet Care, Animal Health & Nutrition, Fluids Purification, Agricultural Ingredients, Industrial & Automotive, and Sports Fields markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 75 years of experience, the company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals.

