Market Mover: Ocean Power - Reg S (OPTT) Rises at Midday July 19

Ocean Power Technologies - Reg S (NYSE: OPTT) shares are up 7.13%, or $0.0449 per share, as on 12:05:25 est today. Since opening the day at $0.66, 445,400 shares of Ocean Power - Reg S exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $0.69 and $0.64.

Already this year the company is down 57.46%.

Ocean Power - Reg S expects its next earnings on 2022-09-12.

About Ocean Power Technologies - Reg S

Headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, OPT aspires to transform the world through durable, innovative, and cost-effective ocean energy solutions. Its PowerBuoy® solutions platform provides clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications.

