Market Mover: Ocean Bio-Chem, (OBCI) Falls at Midday March 7

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) has lost $0.24 (2.71%) and is currently sitting at $8.63, as of 11:37:44 est on March 7.

748 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 1.44% over the last 5 days and shares lost 4.00% over the last 30 days.

Ocean Bio-Chem, expects its next earnings on 2022-03-31.

About Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes a broad line of appearance and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets under the Star brite®, Star Tron®, Performacide®, Outdoor Collection and other brand names within the United States of Americaand Canada. In addition, the Company produces private label formulations of many of its products for various customers and provides custom blending and packaging services for these and other products. The Company also manufactures, markets, and distributes a line of disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Star brite®and Performacide®brand names and private labeled products.

