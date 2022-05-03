Market Mover: Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Gains at Midday May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCSL - Market Data & News Trade

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ: OCSL) has risen $0.18 (2.56%) and sits at $7.20, as of 12:07:33 est on May 3.

447,815 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 5.63% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 5.88% over the last 30 days.

Oaktree Specialty Lending anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Oaktree Specialty Lending visit the company profile.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. OCSL's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. OCSL is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

