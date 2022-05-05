Market Mover: Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Drops at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCSL - Market Data & News Trade

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ: OCSL) shares are down 2.64%, or $0.195 per share, as on 12:12:44 est today. After Opening the Day at $7.32, 430,887 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending have been traded today and the stock has moved between $7.34 and $7.11.

This year the company has a YTD change of 1.28%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Oaktree Specialty Lending visit the company profile.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. OCSL's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. OCSL is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

