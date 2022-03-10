Market Mover: O-I Glass (OI) Loses at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) fell 2.31% Thursday.

As of 12:09:38 est, O-I Glass sits at $11.84 and has moved $0.28 per share in trading so far.

O-I Glass has moved 10.77% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 0.58% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

About O-I Glass Inc

At O-I Glass, Inc., we love glass and we're proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it's also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 25,000 people across 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.1 billion in 2020.

