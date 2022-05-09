Market Mover: Nustar Energy L P (NS) Loses at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NS - Market Data & News Trade

Nustar Energy L P (NYSE: NS) shares have fallen 2.81%, or $0.425 per share, as on 12:08:05 est today. Since opening the day at $14.85, 409,214 shares of Nustar Energy L P have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $14.87 and $14.27.

Already the company has a YTD change of 0.00%.

Nustar Energy L P expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Nustar Energy L P

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership's combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

