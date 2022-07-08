Market Mover: NOW (DNOW) Rises at Midday July 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DNOW - Market Data & News Trade

NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) shares have risen 5.61%, or $0.545 per share, as on 11:53:45 est today. Opening the day at $9.99, 213,567 shares of NOW have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $10.34 and $9.95.

This year the company is up 13.70%.

NOW expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About NOW Inc

NOW Inc. is one of the largest distributors to energy and industrial markets on a worldwide basis, with a legacy of over 150 years. NOW Inc. operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brands. Through its network of approximately 195 locations and 2,450 employees worldwide, NOW Inc. offers a comprehensive line of products and solutions for the upstream, midstream and downstream energy and industrial sectors. Its locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, energy transportation companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, manufacturers and engineering and construction companies.

