Market Mover: Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Loses at Midday May 5

Shares of Nova Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) are down 4.43% Thursday.

As of 12:06:35 est, Nova Measuring Instruments is currently sitting at $100.01 and has moved $4.64 so far today.

Nova Measuring Instruments has moved 4.62% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 28.55% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Nova Ltd

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high- performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high- precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world.

