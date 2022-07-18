Market Mover: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Rises at Midday July 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NCLH - Market Data & News Trade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) shares are up 9.24%, or $1.09 per share, as on 12:03:54 est today. After Opening the Day at $12.15, 11,310,172 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $12.89 and $12.14.

Already the company is down 43.11%.

Norwegian Cruise Line is set to release earnings on 2022-08-05.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

