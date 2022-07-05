Market Mover: Northwest Natural (NWN) Falls at Midday July 5

Today Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE: NWN) is trading 5.19% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:05:34 est, was $51.77. Northwest Natural dropped $2.83 over the previous day’s close.

58,644 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Northwest Natural has moved YTD 14.16%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Northwest Natural Holding Co

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities. NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through nearly 770,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. NW Natural Water currently serves approximately 65,000 people through about 26,000 connections.

