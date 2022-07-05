Market Mover: Northern Dynasty Minerals. (NAK) Loses at Midday July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NAK - Market Data & News

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) shares are down 5.34%, or $0.0141 per share, as on 12:05:01 est today. Since opening the day at $0.26, 1,421,716 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals. have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $0.26 and $0.25.

Already the company is down 19.01%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals. anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-12.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 2,402 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

