Market Mover: North American Construction (NOA) Up at Midday March 17

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) shares have risen 6.39%, or $0.905 per share, as on 12:09:01 est today. Since opening at $14.24, 46,572 shares of North American Construction have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $15.10 and $14.24.

Already this year the company is down 5.77%.

North American Construction anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About North American Construction Group Ltd

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada's largest providers of heavy construction and mining services. For more than 60 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.

