Market Mover: Nordstrom, (JWN) Falls at Midday May 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JWN - Market Data & News Trade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has fallen $1.97 (8.71%) and sits at $20.85, as of 12:01:34 est on May 20.

4,497,798 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 1.31% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 21.45% over the last 30 days.

Nordstrom, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Nordstrom, visit the company profile.

About Nordstrom, Inc.

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 249 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com.

To get more information on Nordstrom, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Nordstrom, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cisco Down 12% in Premarket Trading Thursday After Top Line Miss and Lower Forecast Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk To Step Down in Surprise Announcement Target Hits 52-Week Low After Missing Badly on First Quarter Earnings DLocal Posts Record Q1, Fifth Consecutive 100%+ Revenue Growth Quarter