Market Mover: NN (NNBR) Gains at Midday March 16

Shares of NN Inc (NASDAQ: NNBR) are up 2.88% Wednesday.

As of 12:04:05 est, NN is currently sitting at $3.04 and has risen $0.085 so far today.

NN has moved 5.45% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 28.05% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About NN Inc

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 32 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China.

