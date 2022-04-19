Market Mover: NL Industries, (NL) Climbs at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NL - Market Data & News Trade

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) shares have risen 1.56%, or $0.11 per share, as on 12:08:56 est today. Opening the day at $7.06, 9,827 shares of NL Industries, have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $7.27 and $7.10.

This year the company is down 3.58%.

NL Industries, is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About NL Industries, Inc.

NL Industries, Inc. is a diversified holding company. NL conducts its component products operations through its majority-owned subsidiary, CompX International, Inc., and owns a significant interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc., a global producer and marketer of value-added titanium dioxide pigments.

