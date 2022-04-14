Market Mover: Nikola (NKLA) Loses at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NKLA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) lost 2.67% Thursday.

As of 12:08:22 est, Nikola is currently sitting at $8.03 and dropped $0.22 so far today.

Nikola has moved 20.09% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 16.41% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as it is known today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

