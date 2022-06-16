Market Mover: Nike, (NKE) Loses at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NKE - Market Data & News Trade

Nike, Inc. - Class B (NYSE: NKE) has dropped $6.32 (5.57%) and is currently sitting at $107.12, as of 12:12:08 est on June 16.

2,580,339 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 7.32% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 1.00% over the last 30 days.

Nike, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Nike, visit the company profile.

About Nike, Inc. - Class B

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories.

To get more information on Nike, Inc. - Class B and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Nike, Inc. - Class B's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles