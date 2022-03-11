Market Mover: NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Down at Midday March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NXGN - Market Data & News Trade

NextGen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares have fallen 3.23%, or $0.65 per share, as on 12:10:36 est today. Opening the day at $20.20, 91,965 shares of NextGen Healthcare have been traded today and the stock has traded between $20.26 and $19.41.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 12.98%.

NextGen Healthcare anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-25.

About NextGen Healthcare Inc

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. It is empowering the transformation of ambulatory care-partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. It goes beyond EHR and PM. Its integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. It believes in better.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

