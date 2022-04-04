Market Mover: NexPoint Residential (NXRT) Loses at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NXRT - Market Data & News Trade

Today NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE: NXRT) is trading 3.08% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:07:03 est, was $89.01. NexPoint Residential has moved $2.83 over the previous day’s close.

23,858 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, NexPoint Residential has a YTD change of 10.25%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About NexPoint Residential Trust Inc

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

