Market Mover: Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Falls at Midday June 13

Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ: NEWT) has dropped $1.47 (5.92%) and sits at $23.35, as of 12:05:03 est on June 13.

183,995 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 0.89% over the last 5 days and shares lost 1.31% over the last 30 days.

Newtek Business Services expects its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Newtek Business Services Corp

Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business ('SMB') market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk. Newtek's and its portfolio companies' products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. Newtek® and Your Business Solutions Company®, are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

