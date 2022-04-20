Market Mover: Network-1 (NTIP) Climbs at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NTIP - Market Data & News

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSE: NTIP) has risen $0.069 (2.84%) and is currently sitting at $2.50, as of 12:10:01 est on April 20.

1,998 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 1.22% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 1.67% over the last 30 days.

Network-1 anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Network-1 Technologies Inc

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns eighty-four (84) patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes continuing to pursue licensing opportunities for its intellectual property. Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $151,000,000 from May 2007 through September 30, 2020. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through September 30, 2020 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

