Market Mover: Nektar (NKTR) Climbs at Midday April 12

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) has gained $0.255 (4.55%) and sits at $5.85, as of 12:09:50 est on April 12.

3,004,113 shares have been traded today.

The Company has decreased 2.27% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 47.32% over the last 30 days.

Nektar anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India.

