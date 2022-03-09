Market Mover: Neenah (NP) Rises at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NP - Market Data & News Trade

Neenah Inc (NYSE: NP) shares are up 3.78%, or $1.325 per share, as on 12:09:19 est today. Since opening at $35.74, 18,844 shares of Neenah have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $37.09 and $35.74.

This year the company is down 23.57%.

Neenah is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Neenah visit the company profile.

About Neenah Inc

Neenah is committed to manufacturing growth for its customers, end users, shareholders and employees. With manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom, the company is a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials serving customers across six continents, with headquarters in Alpharetta, GA. IT's focused on growing in filtration media, specialty coatings, custom-engineered materials and premium packaging. The materials are found in a variety of products used every day, such as transportation and water filters, premium packaging of spirits, technology and beauty products, industrial labels, tapes and abrasives and digital printing for high-end apparel.

To get more information on Neenah Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Neenah Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles