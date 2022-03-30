Market Mover: NCR (NCR) Loses at Midday March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NCR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR) fell 2.28% Wednesday.

As of 12:09:30 est, NCR sits at $41.12 and dropped $0.96 so far today.

NCR has moved 2.28% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 4.85% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

About NCR Corp.

NCR Corporation is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

