Market Mover: Natuzzi S.P.A. (NTZ) Falls at Midday May 9

Shares of Natuzzi S.P.A. - ADR (NYSE: NTZ) lost 3.44% Monday.

As of 12:05:00 est, Natuzzi S.P.A. is currently sitting at $10.68 and has moved $0.38 per share.

Natuzzi S.P.A. has moved 7.79% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 30.57% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-20.

About Natuzzi S.P.A. - ADR

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy's largest furniture house and one of the most important global players in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the European lifestyle best-known brand in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report - Ipsos 2018). Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

