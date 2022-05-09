Market Mover: National Instruments (NATI) Loses at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NATI - Market Data & News Trade

National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ: NATI) has lost $1.54 (4.47%) and sits at $32.84, as of 12:07:31 est on May 9.

275,646 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 3.90% over the last 5 days and shares lost 12.89% over the last 30 days.

National Instruments is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About National Instruments Corp.

At NI, it brings together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, it provides the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

