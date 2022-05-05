Market Mover: National Healthcare (NHC) Down at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NHC - Market Data & News

Today National Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: NHC) is trading 3.18% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:08:49 est, was $68.06. National Healthcare dropped $2.24 so far today.

7,759 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, National Healthcare has a YTD change of 4.65%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About National Healthcare Corp.

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,433 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital, and 35 homecare programs. NHC's other services include Alzheimer's and memory care units, hospice services, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators.

