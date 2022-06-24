Market Mover: National Cinemedia (NCMI) Climbs at Midday June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NCMI - Market Data & News Trade

Today National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) is trading 6.08% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:04:13 est, was $1.14. National Cinemedia has moved $0.065 so far today.

1,002,173 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, National Cinemedia has moved YTD 61.15%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About National Cinemedia Inc

National CineMedia (NCM) is America's Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., they unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM's Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 53 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. NCM's cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,400 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC.

