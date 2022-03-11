Market Mover: Natera (NTRA) Falls at Midday March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NTRA - Market Data & News Trade

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares have fallen 5.02%, or $2.14 per share, as on 12:10:39 est today. Since opening at $42.32, 1,787,263 shares of Natera have traded hands and the stock has traded between $42.45 and $39.78.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 54.37%.

Natera anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Natera visit the company profile.

About Natera Inc

Naterais a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform.

To get more information on Natera Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Natera Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles