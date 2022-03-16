Market Mover: NAPCO Security (NSSC) Rises at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NSSC - Market Data & News Trade

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) has risen $0.64 (3.18%) and is currently sitting at $20.82, as of 12:06:58 est on March 16.

10,938 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 0.20% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 2.65% over the last 30 days.

NAPCO Security anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About NAPCO Security Technologies Inc

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market.

