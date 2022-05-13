Market Mover: Nano X Imaging (NNOX) Rises at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NNOX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) is trading 7.68% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:04:32 est, was $9.50. Nano X Imaging has risen $0.68 so far today.

325,561 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Nano X Imaging has a YTD change of 39.13%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-19.

About Nano X Imaging Ltd

Nano-X Imaging Ltd operates as a medical imaging technology company. The Company offers cloud-based image analysis, online diagnosis, and billing services. Nano-X Imaging serves governments, hospitals, and clinic chains in Israel.

