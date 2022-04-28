Market Mover: Monroe Capital (MRCC) Falls at Midday April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MRCC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ: MRCC) is trading 2.87% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:08:04 est, was $10.10. Monroe Capital has fallen $0.3 over the previous day’s close.

74,790 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Monroe Capital has a YTD change of 4.80%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Monroe Capital Corp

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe's middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

