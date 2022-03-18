Market Mover: Monro (MNRO) Falls at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MNRO - Market Data & News Trade

Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) has lost $1.77 (3.88%) and sits at $43.75, as of 12:05:03 est on March 18.

212,977 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 3.35% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 0.54% over the last 30 days.

Monro anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-19.

About Monro Inc

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,259 company-operated stores, 96 franchised locations, seven wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 32 states, serving the MidAtlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and Western United States. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through

