Market Mover: Mondelez (MDLZ) Rises at Midday March 15

Today Mondelez International Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is trading 2.66% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:08:17 est, was $60.73. Mondelez has moved $1.58 over the previous day’s close.

3,997,466 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Mondelez has moved YTD 10.84%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Mondelez International Inc. - Class A

Mondel?z International, Inc. empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondel?z International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

