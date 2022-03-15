Market Mover: Molina Healthcare (MOH) Rises at Midday March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MOH - Market Data & News Trade

Today Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) is trading 3.43% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:08:28 est, was $318.21. Molina Healthcare has climbed $10.59 so far today.

145,351 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Molina Healthcare has moved YTD 1.56%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Molina Healthcare visit the company profile.

About Molina Healthcare Inc

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of December 31, 2020.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

